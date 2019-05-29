A Hamilton woman was dragged out of her car during a robbery before it was stolen and shortly after caught fire.

Police received a report of the incident on Avalon Drive about 6am today, a police spokeswoman said.

While parked on the road the woman was approached by another woman, before a man came along and pulled her from the car.

About half an hour later after the couple fled the car was found on fire on Insoll Ave, she said.

The victim was safe but shaken.

Anyone with information about the assault or offenders could call Hamilton police on (07) 858 6200, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.