Victim Support's official Givealittle page which has raised over $10 million for victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks will close tomorrow night.

In a statement today, Victim Support chief executive Kevin Tso said contributions continue to flow, with more than $63,000 pledged in the past week alone.

"Funds raised have been invaluable in helping those affected to rebuild their lives," Tso said.

"The compassion and empathy shown by New Zealanders has been overwhelming.

"Every cent pledged has and will continue to be distributed to the victims."

More than $7 million has already been distributed by Victim Support. Photo / Alan Gibson

More than $7 million has already been distributed by Victim Support, including donations made to the organisation through other channels.

The Givealittle donations will be added to $275,000 received from American crowd-funding site GoFundMe for the final payment to victims in June.

Despite the Givealittle page cutting off at 11.59pm tomorrow, May 30, Tso said Victim Support's work is far from over.

"Victim Support's core role is to provide practical and emotional support, guidance, and information to victims," he said.

"We will continue to be here for those who need us in the months and years ahead."

Thousands of people gathered in Hagley Park to take part in a vigil to remember the victims of the terror attacks on March 24. Photo / Alan Gibson

Victim Support also confirmed Australian teenager Will Connolly, known as "Egg Boy", had donated funds towards the charity.

Connolly announced on Instagram $99,992 had been raised on his behalf and the money would be split between Victim Support and the Christchurch Foundation.

He made headlines around the world after cracking a raw egg over controversial Australian politician Fraser Anning's head.

The egging came after Anning made victim-blaming comments in the wake of the mosque shootings.

Anning and several of his supporters retaliated to the egging, with one crowd member holding him on the ground in a chokehold. Connolly was also arrested.

Australian teen Will Connolly cracks an egg on the head of Queensland senator Fraser Anning.

This prompted the creation of a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his legal fees. However, Connolly promised to donate the money to the victims.

"Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape,$99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support," he said on Instagram last night.

"For those of you who don't know, there were two GoFundMe pages set up to help cover the cost of my legal fees and to 'buy more eggs'.

"Gratefully, Gordon Legal acted pro-bono for me so I don't have any legal fees.

"I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre ... it wasn't mine to keep."