Worksafe is making "initial inquiries'' after a man was kicked in the chest by a cow near Glenorchy yesterday morning.

Arcadia Station owner Jim Veint said his 22-year-old neighbour was helping him shift cattle from one pen to another in the yard of the 46ha station, in the Paradise Valley, when the incident happened.

"As it ran past I think it ... just sort of lashed out.

"It hit him right in the middle of the chest, on the sternum really ... full blast.''

Veint said he made the man comfortable while they waited for St John. He was taken to the Paradise Trust property, from where he was transported by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital.

St John South Island communications manager Gerard Campbell said the man had "moderate injuries''.

Veint had not had an update on his condition yesterday afternoon, but planned to visit him in Dunedin today.

"He's a very nice, fit young fellow. He's an outdoors person. It's unlucky, really.

"I've never had a kick like that myself and I'm working with cattle all the time.''