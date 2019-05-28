Aucklanders are being warned to enjoy the next two days of warmer weather before the winter blast hits this Queen's Birthday weekend.

The city will climb to a warmer than average high of 19C today with morning showers clearing later in the day, before the mercury again hits a balmy 20C tomorrow, MetService says.

But then the weather takes a turn for the worst. Rain will hit on Friday before the cold snap sends the temperature down to a chilly 14C on Saturday.

Residents in Northland, the Coromandel, Tauranga, Hamilton and Hawke's Bay can expect a similar pattern, whereby temperatures climb to highs ranging from 19C-21C over the next two days before the wintry blast blows in on the weekend.

Advertisement



Wellington and New Plymouth can expect tops of 17C and 18C today with the rain then setting in tomorrow.

Wellington residents will then need to rug up with forecaster WeatherWatch tipping the capital to drop to a wet and wintry 11C on Saturday.

Christchurch can expect a mostly fine top today of 19C, while elsewhere in the South Island the rain has already set in.

Heavy rain warnings are still in place this morning on the West Coast and parts of the high country in Otago, Fiordland and Canterbury.

It comes after WeatherWatch yesterday warned temperatures could plummet by as much as 10C this weekend as a snowy blast hits from the south.

The forecaster tipped Hamilton will plunge to a daytime high of 12C on Saturday, while the Bay of Islands and Hawke's Bay will fall to highs of 14C and 12C respectively.

In the South Island, Christchurch will fall to only 9C on Saturday with WeatherWatch warning "it gets colder the further south you go".

This will lead to Queenstown dropping to highs on Saturday and Monday of 5C with snow showers.

Dunedin temperatures will fall to only 7C on Saturday with snow down to 400m and hail to sea level.

Strong wind gusts will continue to be part of the weather story tomorrow as blustery northwesterlies hold a tight grip of the country.



🔴 = 100+ km/h gusts



Keep both hands on the steering wheel! pic.twitter.com/VXPh6CIbs8 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 28, 2019

Queens Birthday traffic:

Commuting around Auckland might be disrupted over Queen's Birthday weekend due to construction work connected to the City Rail Link project.

The areas impacted most are part of Mt Eden and some rail services on sections of the Southern and Eastern Lines.

Buses will replace trains on some sections of the Southern and Eastern Lines due to upgrades, including the construction of an additional line for a third platform at Otahuhu Station, of the Auckland rail network.

Meanwhile, no weekend construction is planned for CRL's Lower Queen St/Britomart and Albert St sites in central Auckland.

Today's forecast

Whangārei:

Fine apart from morning showers. High 20C, Low 11C.

Auckland: A few morning showers, then becoming fine. 19C, 12C.

Tauranga: Fine, chance morning shower. 19C, 11C.

Hamilton: Showers clearing morning, then becoming fine. 19C, 8C.

Rotorua Showers clearing morning, then becoming fine. 16C, 7C.

New Plymouth: Showers clearing morning to cloudy periods. 18C, 5C.

Whanganui: A few morning showers then fine. Westerlies, strong and possibly gale during morning. 19C, 12C.

Napier: Fine, but chance morning shower. 21C, 11C.

Wellington: Cloudy periods. Strong northwesterlies, rising to gale in exposed places evening. 17C, 14C.

Nelson: Cloudy periods. Evening showers possible. 17C, 13C.

Christchurch: Mostly fine but some cloud and a few showers at times from afternoon. 19C, 11C.

Dunedin: Mostly fine but some cloud and a few showers at times from afternoon. 16C, 10C.