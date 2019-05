One person has died following a collision between a car and a motorbike in South Auckland.

A police spokesman told the Herald the incident took place at the intersection of Alfriston Rd and Great South Rd in Manurewa about 2.50pm.

Two people involved in the incident left the scene, he said, with one presented at Middlemore Hospital around 5.20pm.

However, the person later died at the hospital.

Police inquiries into the collision are ongoing.