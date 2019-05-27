A man has admitted killing young Māngere father Epalahame Tu'uheava.

Viliami Taani appeared this morning in the High Court at Auckland and pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder on May 1, 2018.

Justice Hinton convicted him on both charges and gave him a first strike warning.

Shocked by Tu'uheava's death, friends and family told the Herald he was raised in a family that attended church every Sunday and was well connected to the local Otahuhu and Mangere communities.

He had a passion for music and joined with several friends to release a song: Summer Lovin'.

After his death, his friend Ladyfats told the Herald the song was something they had always been proud of.

"I'm devastated about what's happened. Hame was very kind and loving. He was just a humble guy and a really good dad and husband. It's just a shock.''

Taani was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in July.