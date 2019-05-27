Reports of a gunshot in Auckland overnight led armed police to rush to Mt Wellington.

Police were called to Marua Rd about 4.15am, "following reports of people hearing a firearm being discharged", a police spokeswoman said.

The armed offenders squad attended.

However, there were no injuries and police were "working to understand the circumstances of the incident".

Advertisement

Facebook user Dianne Black was among those to report hearing gunshots from Marua Rd.

"Sounded like automatic gun fire then the helicopter went up," she wrote on the Ellerslie community page.

"Partner went to the gym at around 4.30, Marua Rd was closed from Mitre10 to Lunn Ave. Police everywhere with weapons. Scary stuff in our own backyards."

Several other users reported hearing gunshots also.