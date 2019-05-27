A truck has broken down in the middle of Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning.

The vehicle is in the left southbound lane before the Highbrook Drive off-ramp, video from the NZ Transport Agency shows.



The exit-only left lane is still available. NZTA is asking motorists to merge with care to get past the truck and expect some delays.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 6:45AM

Elsewhere on Auckland's motorways, traffic is heavy for traffic approaching the Harbour Bridge from the north, between Oteha Valley Rd and Tristram Ave.

Northbound traffic is heavy from Papakura, while southbound traffic on SH16 is heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd.