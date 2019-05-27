Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to field questions about this week's Budget in her post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon.

On Thursday, the Government will deliver the first 'Wellbeing Budget'.

Both Ardern, and Finance Minister Grant Robertson have delivered speeches outlining the Government's priorities.

They have both said areas such as mental health with be a cornerstone of the Government's budget.

National's finance spokesperson, Amy Adams, has rejected the idea that Robertson has come up with something dramatically new.

In particular, Adams objects to his suggestion that the Wellbeing Budget is ushering in a new era of multi-agency approach to the Budget that will determine funding on an evidenced-based approach and the advice of experts.

"I think there a rewrite of history going on. It isn't the first time there have been joint Budget bids," she told the Herald.

Ardern may also be asked about National Leader Simon Bridges comments that the number of cases before the courts involving serious harm has increased by 25 per cent since the election in 2017.