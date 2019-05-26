A person allegedly trying to rob a South Auckland McDonald's has been thwarted by customers, according to a post on Twitter.

Video from the post shows a group of at least four men on the weekend carrying another man out of the fast food restaurant's Mangere store.

Outside the restaurant, one of the group throws a punch at the man.

Twitter user ae?, who posted the video, said "someone tried to rob Mangere McDonald's and got f*** up by the customers.

Comment has been sought from police.