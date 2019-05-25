Police are calling on the public to help identify a cyclist who was critically injured after being hit by a car in the early hours of this morning in Auckland's CBD.

They would also like to speak to anyone who saw the crash on Queen St.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a silver Honda Logo hatchback and the cyclist around 2.30am opposite Myers Park.

The cyclist, a man believed to be in his 50s, received critical injuries and was transported to Auckland Hospital where police continue to make inquiries to identify him.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to call Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 3026557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.