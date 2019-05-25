A fatal shooting on the side of a residential street in Auckland brings the number of serious firearms incidents in south Auckland this year to six - with three people dead.

Police were called to the park on Brady Rd in south Auckland at 4.40am yesterday and found a critically injured man.

It is understood the man was shot but this has not been confirmed by police.



Neighbours surrounding Seaside Park in Otahuhu said they knew nothing of the death until daylight when they saw armed police guarding the area.



"We heard absolutely nothing and we were we asleep with the window open," one woman said.



"The park has been really quiet lately with no trouble, it's a beautiful park."



Attempts to save the man were made by emergency services staff but he died at the scene.

The suspected shooting follows a spate of other firearms related incidents, including a drive-by shooting last month.

Advertisement

Since February there have been at least six serious firearms incidents in south Auckland with three people seriously injured and three people killed.

On February 17 two people were seriously injured in shooting in Mangere Bridge.

Then on April 20 Siaosi Tulua, 39, was shot and killed outside a house on Darnell Cres, Clover Park.

A week later on April 26th Killer Beez president Josh Masters was critically injured in a shooting at Mt Wellington Harley Davidson store.

On May 17 Faaifo 'Joe' Siaosi, 23, was killed outside his family home on Piako St, Otara.

Last night's death at Seaside Park off Brady Road in Otahuhu comes the morning after shots were fired into the window of a Mt Eden barbershop.