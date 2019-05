A 9-year-old boy missing overnight has been found safe and well.

Rotorua police were this morning searching for the boy.

A Facebook post from the Bay of Plenty & Taupo Police page said the 9-year-old went missing from the Hamurana/Ngongotahā area. He had not been seen since 6pm last night.

A police media spokeswoman said his age and the fact that he had been missing overnight were of a concern to police.

The post said he may have hitchhiked into Rotorua Central.