A barber shop in Mt Eden has been closed after a shooting last night left the front window riddled with bullet holes.

Eight large holes can be seen in the window of Medusa's Groom Room on Mt Eden Rd.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock said it was believed that the shooting took place overnight when the building was empty.

Several shell casings were found at the scene, she said.

"At this stage it's believed that the holes in the window were caused by bullets."

Anyone with information was asked to contact Auckland City Police on 09 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.