A Christchurch man charged with possessing explosives has pleaded not guilty.

Jay Harding-Rereti, 33, faces two charges of possessing handheld explosive devices, one of possessing an explosive substance, and one of possessing a large amount of ammunition.

The Philipstown man is also facing two charges of possessing knives, including a credit card knife, in public.

Harding-Reriti appeared in the Christchurch District Court this morning, electing a judge-alone trial.

He's been remanded in custody.