Students up and down the country are taking part in a second Strike 4 Climate.

National Coordinator Sophie Handford says they feel they weren't listened to last time

She says they've made some changes to what they want this time around.

Handford says among other things, they want the government declare a climate emergency.



In Wellington students are marching on Parliament while in Auckland hundreds have gathered in Aotea Square.

The strike organisers want to run today's event with input from the Muslim community.

The last strike was on March 15th - the day of the mosque shootings.

One organiser - seventeen-year-old Mia Sutherland - says they've reached out to local Muslim leaders.

She says you can't ignore what happened - so it's better to use it to try to bring everyone together.

Secondary Principals Association president Mike Williams says it's good to see them focusing on what they can do to make a difference.

He says there's no point just marching - you have to do something.

Williams says he's aware of students in some parts of the country who are organising tree-planting.