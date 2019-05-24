Residents at an upmarket city housing complex are worried about their safety saying they are subject to intimidating behaviour from gang members who have moved into one of the homes.

Several residents told the Weekend Herald police have been called as a result of the behaviour and alleged crimes which they believe are being committed by Mongrel Mob members.

Fully made-over units at Summerfield Villas in Grey Lynn, a 93-unit development which features an oasis-like swimming pool fringed by palm trees, have been selling for between $800,000 and $1.2 million.

Police have been called on at least two occasions and the body corporate has called in lawyers as it juggles residents' safety and complaints with the rights of the mob tenants.

Advertisement

One woman said she is trying to be released from her tenancy agreement because she no longer feels safe.

A male resident said that "dodgy people" were always hanging around at night. "It can be intimidating".

Both were too afraid to be named. "One night they were hanging off the fence screaming and leering at me," the female resident said. "They were obviously high."

"It's horrible actually. If I knew, I wouldn't have moved in."

She said others in the complex felt the same.

The body corporate had notified owners that there has been "gang activity" and advised calling "crime watch" if they saw anything of concern.

The complex's body corporate has called in lawyers as it tries to balance the rights of tenants in other units with those of its Mongrel Mob residents. Photo / Hawke's Bay Today

"That's not very reassuring. Everybody has known for a while and nothing has been done about it. It's a bit of a s*** show."

She had complained but been told anti-discrimination laws apply.

A body corporate committee member told the Weekend Herald the problem related to one unit only and was being addressed.

He believed body corporate behaviour rules have been breached and said lawyers had been hired pending a Tenancy Tribunal process.

"I am aware of a couple of times police have been called but I'm not aware of any arrests," said the committee member, who also asked not to be named for fear of repercussions.

"We have good body corporate rules regarding behaviours. A process is under way and we expect a positive outcome in the future."

The committee member said the majority of residents wouldn't know of the issue because they are not near the problem unit.

The Summerfield Villas have a palm-fringed pool area. Photo / Phil Taylor

Police do not comment on specific addresses for privacy reasons, a spokesman said.

Property management consultant Scotney Williams said tenants are entitled by law not to have their "peace, privacy and comfort" disrupted but the process for a tenant wanting to be released from an agreement in these circumstances was not straightforward.

They needed to complain to their own landlord who would normally investigate.

"If the person causing [the problem] is not that landlord's tenant it can get very difficult," Williams said.

"First they had to find the relevant landlord and it may be that landlord has not had any problems and is reluctant to take action."

If criminal acts had occurred that information could be put before the Tenancy Tribunal.

Refurbished units at the Summerfield Villas have been selling for between $800,000 and $1.2 million. Photo / Peter Meecham

The gang problem comes after a project to reclad, re-roof and treat timber framing in what was a leaky development nears completion. Work on the majority of the Summerfield units, which are on the site previously occupied by the Sleepyhead Bed factory, is finished.

All work is due to be completed by the end of the year - overtime but close to budget, according to the committee member.

In 2015 it was reported that the repair was estimated to cost $18m.

Weather-tightness problems emerged soon after the complex was built in 2000.