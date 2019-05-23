Fog is expected to cover much of the country throughout the mornings this weekend.

Auckland and Waikato look likely to be the worst hit by the fog which will start to roll over the regions overnight, MetService reports.

Weather conditions over the country are set up to create fog and the formation is likely to spread throughout the country for the next few days.

High likelihood of fog in Auckland overnight tonight. Potential disruptions, so keep up to date with the latest information. https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz

"This current weather set up provides ideal conditions for fog to form", MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said.

Elsewhere, the high which gifted much of the country fine weather this week will make way for the mild weather before rain and wind kick in.

"We'll see a gradual return of the northerlies during the weekend," McInnes said.

"Saturday stays mild, but the high that gifted us with a pleasant week moves away and allows for stronger winds and wetter weather to push in over the country."