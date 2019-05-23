Hannah Tamaki, the wife of controversial Destiny Church leader Bishop Brian Tamaki, is to lead a new "Coalition New Zealand" political party.

The new party would not be a Christian party but would offer strong "family values", Hannah Tamaki said at the party's launch this afternoon, in a speech which strongly criticised the current Government.

The campaign would follow a two-pronged strategy of contesting specific electorates while also aiming for a party vote over 5 per cent, Tamaki said.

But she did not announce which seats the party would contest or name the candidates who would be standing - and husband Brian said he had not decided whether to stand.

There has been speculation that Hone Harawira would stand for a Destiny Church party, contesting Te Tai Tokerau against Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis. Davis, who is Minister of Corrections, has been embroiled in an ongoing spat with the Tamakis over the church's Man Up programme being denied access to prisons.

Hannah Tamaki did not confirm the Harawira rumours but added Davis was "not safe" in his seat.

Tamaki called on National MP Alfred Ngaro to meet with her and discuss the possibility of working together, following revelations he had been considering setting up a conservative party following Christian values.

"I have a message for Alfred Ngaro," Tamaki said. "I do not know you. You seem like a reasonable man looking for somewhere to call home."

Destiny Church's Hannah Tamaki will lead the new political party Coalition New Zealand. Photo / Doug Sherring

Despite some differing views, she suspects they share many ideas and invited Ngaro to "come and sit with me."

Destiny Church's press liaison officer Anne Williamson will be party secretary and chair of the policy group, while close friend Jevan Goulter will play a key role in the campaign and supporting the leader.

Tamaki will be focusing this year on letting New Zealanders get to know her better.

"Let it be clear, Coalition Party is not a Christian Party."

It will be a party "for all New Zealanders. You do not need to be a Christian to be marginalised in this society" or to be concerned about its direction.

Brian Tamaki's role at this stage would be in supporting his wife, he said.

"My role at the moment is being who I am in the movement of Destiny Church and leading the church...but we'll see what happens." He did not yet know if he would be standing.

"At this stage it's too early."

Brian Tamaki says a "silent majority" will gain a vehicle to express their voice, and not only Christians but the "wider public of New Zealand" need a voice to express how they feel about the current government.

He would not be drawn on whether he would be standing as a candidate, saying that had not been decided.

"Together this shows to a country that I believe has gone further away from family values because the cornerstone of any great nation is a strong family."

She is fed up with seeing children in poverty, and censorship of views that do not fit the "leftist agenda", Tamaki said.

"That said there is nothing to fear in Christian values", many of which have formed New Zealand, she said.

"Sadly many of our politicians have lost their moral bearings which after recent events in the news show evidence in our Parliament today."

They could "surely find a way forward through this that could benefit the future."

She is not looking for a "backroom deal" from National or Labour, Tamaki said.

Speculation around Hone Harawira contesting Te Tai Tokerau against Kelvin Davis was not confirmed but Tamaki said Davis was "not safe", criticising the Labour deputy leader for his record on prisons.

The rights of Kiwis are being eroded and "swept away" before our eyes, Tamaki said.

"For me yes it's uncharted waters, like our ancestors with the pioneering spirit that got us to this beautiful country...so I will take my message to the NZ public and let them judge me come polling day."

In answer to a question about whether women were equal, Tamaki said "yes, definitely" - she would be leading alone.

She would like to see prison numbers down and children cared for more, Tamaki said.

Families whose children had been taken away would be one of her priorities, Tamaki said, saying those actions were "Attacking families".

Her concerns include the legalisation of marijuana, euthanasia and changing abortion laws. Tamaki called for a slower process that would give NZers more time to have their voices heard.

She believes marijuana is a stepping-stone toward harder drugs such as meth.

Referring to abortion, Tamaki said her own experience with giving birth to two premature babies informed her views on abortion. "They want to rush through late term abortion" - although she would not name anyone who was attempting to do so.

Funding would come purely from membership of the party and the community, not from Destiny Church members.

Destiny has "quite a few thousand" members at the moment, Tamaki said, although she said non-members and non-Christians had also sent messages of support.

Brian Tamaki said the most important Kiwi value was family.

Incarceration rates, bullying issues etc all stemmed from issues in the home, he said. "I believe if we work on the family and get that right you get society right."

Men abdicating their role as father and husband were often behind this, he said.

He said it was "probably good" that a Capital Gains Tax had not gone through.

Hannah Tamaki said she wanted abortion to be illegal in New Zealand.

Asked her feelings on homosexuality, she pointed to colleague Jevan Goulter who is one of her closest friends. She would not repeal the Marriage Equality Act.

Hannah Tamaki said she had been dwelling on the Biblical story of Esther - a queen who had stood for her people in the face of a plot against them.

Despite other small parties being less than successful in recent elections, Tamaki said a new party would be exciting. "We're starting something...next year's going to be an amazing year."

Tamaki said her husband's passion was to build the church, and to build a relationship with the people, so she had put herself forward for the role.

Brian Tamaki added there "could be some truth" in the idea that his wife was more appealing to the general public.

If faced with an offer to become part of a National-led coalition, Hannah Tamaki said "anything could happen" but she was unwilling to say which major party she would prefer.