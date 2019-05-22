Wellington's mayor has said no for now to suggestions that a famous local cat be immortalised with a special pedestrian crossing signal.

Mittens the cat, well known for wandering around the central city and making himself at home in shops, salons and people's apartments, has amassed at least 15,000 followers on a page dedicated to his antics.

As local body elections approach, some ambitious fans have jokingly suggested the beloved feline could run for mayor.

Others have set their sights a little lower, saying a crossing signal designed in his image could be put in place somewhere along Cuba St, where Mittens is often seen.

Advertisement

Certain crossing lights around the city have been designed to celebrate famous figures or events. The most recent were special "haka lantern" lights set up at seven locations in honour of the Te Matatini kapa haka festival.

In 2016, the city also installed crossing signals honouring Wellington personality Carmen Rupe, suffragist Kate Sheppard, and Anzac soldier Captain Alfred Shout.

Mittens (right) with his brother Latte, who is sometimes seen wandering the streets with him. Photo / Supplied

A proposal to now set up a Mittens-themed crossing signal has been shared on the Facebook page The Wondrous Adventures of Mittens, on which thousands of people share their photos and videos of encounters with the fluffy ginger cat.

The proposal, written by member Caz Tee, addresses mayor Justin Lester and refers to Mittens as "King Floof of Cuba".

It suggests some way to celebrate Mittens, perhaps through a mural, seat, or statue.

"We are seeking your support for a Mittens crosswalk signal – to follow in the footsteps of Kate Sheppard, Carmen, etc," the proposal reads.

"Mittens is the poster cat for road safety – he has been seen at intersections waiting to cross safely. One of the places he does this is on the corner of Willis and Vivian, but any of the crossings in the Cuba Quarter would have, at some time, been used by Mittens."

It also suggested paw prints could be painted on the road at spots where Mittens was known for crossing, and could make a good tourist attraction.

"It has been suggested that the green 'go' be a silhouette of the photo of Mittens stepping out from the Michael Fowler Centre, and one of the many photos of him sitting majestically could inspire the red 'stop'."

But Lester told the Herald in a statement Mittens would not be making it onto the crossing signals any time soon.

"I'll happily support any crowdfunding effort that raises money for a mural or a seat, but we won't be clawing into council coffers," he said.

"As for a crosswalk signal, this may yet be attained, but at this stage Mittens hasn't yet matched the legacy left by Kate Sheppard, Captain Alfred Short or Carmen Rupe for such a category of honour."

Mittens recently made the news after being temporarily "detained" by police at the central city station.

A catastrophe was averted this morning when Mittens the Cat of Wellington was temporarily detained for questioning by... Posted by Wellington District Police on Wednesday, 8 May 2019

"Sergeant Janine Davie, OC forensic imaging section, spotted the furry ginger feline nonchalantly crossing the road by the city's library, next to the Wellington Central Police Station," said a post on the Wellington District Police Facebook page.

"Mittens, who has his own Facebook page, was asked to accompany police so his details could be checked out. Refreshed by a drink of water, a stroll around the muster room and some purrfect pats with Constable Sam van der Horst and colleagues, Mittens was warned to be safe when crossing the roads, and released with no charge."

Some of the other unusual places Mittens has been spotted include a rock bar at 2am, a strip club, local churches, and in the lap of one customer receiving a haircut at a salon in town.

Some fans have also gone to the trouble of putting together a map of the places Mittens has been.