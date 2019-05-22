A soldier shot during a live training exercise at a NZ Army training base in Auckland is in a stable condition.

The soldier, aged in his 20s, is from the 2nd/1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment at Burnham and was treated by St John ambulance staff before being taken to hospital.

It is understood he suffered a wound to his upper arm.

An NZDF spokesperson today said the soldier was still in hospital in a stable condition.

The training had been suspended and the NZDF could not make any further comment until the investigation was concluded, the spokesperson told the Herald earlier.

"A full investigation into the accident has been launched. The NZDF is currently notifying the soldier's family and supporting the injured soldier," the spokesperson said.

"The soldier is not a member of the New Zealand Special Operations Forces and the training activity was not part of the United States-New Zealand training exercise being held in the area."

Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea died after jumping from a helicopter during an SAS training exercise earlier this month. Photo / File

The incident follows the death of an SAS soldier during a training exercise two weeks ago at Ardmore.

SAS trooper Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea died in the May 8 exercise after jumping from a helicopter onto a building but missing and falling several storeys to the ground below.

Defence Minister Ron Mark said he was conscious of the fact it was now the third training incident in a relatively short space of time.

"I know that NZDF are taking this seriously, and I anticipate a full brief in the coming days," Mark said in a statement at the time.