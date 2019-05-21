A soldier has been shot during a live training exercise at the New Zealand Defence Force base in Ardmore, Auckland.

The soldier from 2nd/1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment at Burnham was treated by St John ambulance staff and is in a moderate condition.

It's understood he suffered a flesh wound to his upper arm.

An NZDF spokesperson said the incident took place during a live-fire training activity at the Battle Training Facility at Ardmore about 3pm.

"A full investigation into the accident has been launched. The NZDF is currently notifying the soldier's family and supporting the injured soldier," they said.

"The soldier is not a member of the New Zealand Special Operations Forces and the training activity was not part of the United States-New Zealand training exercise being held in the area.

"The training activity has been suspended and NZDF cannot make any further comment until the investigation has been concluded.

The incident follows the death of an SAS soldier during a training exercise two weeks ago at Ardmore.

Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea was jumping from a helicopter onto a building in the May 8 exercise but missed and fell several storeys to the ground below.

Kahotea was flown to Auckland City Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The father and husband was farewelled last week at Papakura Military Camp.

Speaking to the Herald today, a St John spokeswoman said the person injured was in a moderate condition and an ambulance, two managers and a rapid response vehicle were currently on the scene.

She said St John could not comment on the exact location where the person was injured and all other inquiries had to go through the New Zealand Defence Force.

St John were first called at 3.15pm.

"Police have recently arrived on scene and as the situation is still unfolding, there is no further information available at this time," a spokesperson said.

The Herald has sought comment from Minister of Defence Ron Mark.