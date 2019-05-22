Retirement Commissioner Diane Maxwell will return to work tomorrow and has been cleared of bullying allegations after a State Services Commission investigation.

The investigation into the conduct and behaviour of Maxwell did not establish bullying, the SSC said.

The investigation defined bullying as: "unwanted behaviour that you find offensive, intimidating or humiliating." That behaviour had to have been repeated and had a detrimental effect on your dignity, safety and wellbeing".

The allegations, according to a State Services Commission report, included belittling criticism of employees and their work, as well as incidents of aggressive and isolating behaviour.

Advertisement

The bullying allegations was assessed against the CFFC and WorkSafe NZ definitions of what bulling was.

"Applying these definitions of bullying, this investigation has found that Ms Maxwell has not bullied current or former staff of the Retirement Commissioner."

The report was at the request of Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Kris Faafoi, after two written complaints, in late 2018, were made from two unnamed individuals alleging bullying behaviour by Maxwell.

In total, there were 24 current, and former CFFC employees interviewed in the investigation.

Sixteen former employees who allege they had seen or experienced bullying or inappropriate conduct.

The other eight employees, who are all current CFFC staff, were largely supportive of Maxwell and did not report any bullying or inappropriate behaviour.

"I am pleased that the report found that bullying conduct had not occurred and I am looking forward to returning to work," Maxwell said.

"This has been an incredibly difficult period for me and my family, and I want to thank my partner and children for their enormous support.

"While the report made a finding of no bullying, it did indicate that some previous staff had difficulty with my communication style. I have reflected on the points made and will ensure that my communication style is professional, courteous and respectful to all staff.

"I want to thank Peter Cordtz for doing such a great job as Acting Retirement Commissioner, and my staff for carrying on with some wonderful work through a difficult time.

"The focus for my remaining period in office will be on the CFFC objectives of delivering financial capability and increased wellbeing. It is such important work. We've got a number of projects about to become effective for the benefit of all New Zealanders, and I look forward to sharing news of these with you soon."

Kris Faafoi. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The State Services Commission appointed barrister Maria Dew QC last year to lead an investigation into allegations of workplace bullying by Maxwell.

Maxwell, who was stood down while the investigation took place, denied the allegations.

• Whether allegations Maxwell bullied current or former staff of the Retirement Commissioner can be substantiated

• Whether Maxwell provided working conditions that were free from bullying, and the Commission for Financial Capability had systems and policies in place to support the management of staff concerns or complaints

Advertisement

• Any other relevant matters arising, or which are necessary to provide a complete report.