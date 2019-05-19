For the second time in as many days, the Defence Force explosive ordnance disposal team has removed a suspicious object from an Auckland location.

A strange object was found by a member of the public on a beach at Bastion Pt today about 1.45pm, a police spokeswoman said.

"The explosive ordnance disposal team attended and disposed of the object," she said.

"Tamaki Drive was temporarily closed in the area around the yacht club from 5.05pm to 5.25pm."

Elsewhere, police descended on Stanley Pt on the North Shore yesterday after the discovery of a suspicious package.

A police spokeswoman said they were called around midday about the concerning item in front of a property on Stanley Pt Rd.

It appeared the item was a piece of historic military equipment, she said.

"Our main role was to ensure the public's safety and there was no threat to the public."

The Defence Force explosive ordnance disposal team attended that incident too.

Meanwhile, an air rifle was seized in South Auckland this morning by police after reports it was discharged in public.

Two people were also arrested after a member of the public called police about the discharge of the firearm about 9.20am.