An immediate review of the He Puna Waiora mental health unit, after two patients died this week.

Waitemata DHB has announced the independent external review, focusing on how the unit is functioning clinically and any issues relating to the facility.

Director of the DHB's Mental Health Services, Dr Kevin Cleary says these tragic events should never happen in an inpatient unit.

He says maintaining a high level of public confidence in our care is crucial.