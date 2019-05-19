Clare Tiafariu, is a junior teacher with three years experience. She teaches at Fruitvale Rd School, a decile 4 school in New Lynn. She is among 50,000 teachers expected to walk out on strike next week in protest of their pay and conditions. A particular issue is the increasing work-load teachers have to juggle on top of their lessons. Here, Clare tells Herald education reporter Simon Collins about a typical day at school for her.

TUESDAY, MAY 14, 2019

7.30am:

I arrive at school, check over my plans and have a quick clean of the classroom.

7.45am: I meet with the other class teacher and discuss the plans for that day. I work in a modern learning environment (MLE) with 43 children and one other teacher.

7.55am: I go to the bookroom to get my reading books for the week

8.20am: I sit down with my co-teacher and print resources needed for today's lessons.

8.30am: Students have arrived and are waiting to get in the classroom.

8.30am: The next 20 minutes are spent meeting and greeting students and parents whilst setting up the classroom.

8.55am: We start the day with our roll and then move straight onto writing.

10.15am: We start our maths lesson.

11am: Monitor children during eating time.

11.10am: Morning tea. I am a duty teacher today so I supervise children on the playground.

11.30am: I walk back to the staffroom just in time for morning notices. Morning tea notice meeting lasts for 10 minutes today.

11.40am: Morning tea finishes I grab a cup of tea and walk back to the classroom.

Junior teacher Clare Tiafariu is one of two teachers to a classroom of 43 children. Photo / supplied

11.45am:

Guided reading and literacy session starts.

1.20pm: Reading to the children while they eat their lunch.

1.30pm: Finally time for lunch. A quick clean-up and make my way to staffroom.

1.40pm: I have walked through the office where I come across a student from my class who is hurt and needs an ice pack.

1.45pm: Get to the staffroom and print some resources. Eat lunch.

2pm: This block I am on my own with 43 children as my co-teacher is in a meeting with a speech therapist and another student. Start final topic lesson of the day.

2.50pm: I am still on my own in the classroom but realise I am on road patrol so I organise a person from the office to dismiss children.

3pm: Road crossing duty starts.

Claire Tiafariu teaching students in her classroom at Fruitvale Rd School in New Lynn. Photo / supplied

3.30pm:

Back to classroom. Grab a cuppa and finish lunch. Have a meeting with other syndicate members to discuss transition of pupils in the class with high needs and underachievement.

4pm: Spend the next 45 minutes marking today's writing with my co-teacher. Quick classroom tidy.

5pm: Leave school.

5.40pm: Organise dinners, homework, bath times for my own children.

8.30pm: My last child has finally gone to sleep. I reply to emails, update Seesaw, which is a school communication app. Whilst I am doing this I realise I have to complete individual education plans for the under-achieving boys in our class, the outcome of today's meeting. Contact co-teacher and we edit these together through our shared drive and update tomorrow's planning.

10pm: Laptop closed. Bedtime. I haven't managed to reach my goal of writing one report per night tonight. I have 23 reports due to be completed in three weeks time. This now gets pushed back to my weekend work.