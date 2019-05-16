Getting the "neffs off the couch" was the overlying message from Ministers Shane Jones and Willie Jackson in Kawerau this morning.

The ministers were joined by MPs Kiritapu Alan, Tamati Coffey and Peeni Henare at Kawerau's Firmin Lodge to announce $2.2 million of PGF funding for youth initiatives in the Eastern Bay town.

Employment Minister Willie Jackson made the announcements - worth more than $2.2 million - today in Kawerau. Photo / Katee Shanks

Jackson said the term "getting the neffs of the couch would" be considered politically incorrect in other areas of the country but not in Kawerau.

The funding came as a result of economic growth in the region and will go towards three skills and education programmes which will collectively support about 200 people a year.

The programmes will receive funding from He Poutama Rangatahi (HPR) and Te Ara Mahi (TAM) initiatives, funded through the fund.

The three programmes were Kawerau Pathways to Work, Eastern Bay of Plenty Driver and Operator Training Centre and School of Hard Knocks.

"The three initiatives predominately target young people not currently in employment, education and training, and who are most at risk of long-term unemployment," Jones said.

Shane Jones at this morning's announcement. Photo / Katee Shanks

"In the Bay of Plenty, that is just under 20 per cent of young people aged between 16 and 24."

He said two of the initiatives build on the Provinicial Growth Fund's existing $2m investment in the Kawerau-Putauaki Industrial Hub, expected to bring around 500 jobs to the regions in the next five years.

Jackson said the programmes will connect rangatahi with local employers and increase their awareness of local industries.

"We're investing in programmes that will get local people ready for local jobs," he said.

He said a commercial and operator training centre in Kawerau will be established with help form this fund to help address a local and nationwide shortage of qualified commercial drivers.

"Up to 100 people from across the Bay of Plenty will be targeted to go through the training centre each year and this will include older, long-term, or under-employed people."

Jackson said supporting provincial communities to boost regional economic growth and improve social outcomes of local people was what the Provincial Growth Fund was designed to do.

Jones talked about being from Kaitaia, a place that experienced similar problems to Kawerau.

"In parts of our country there are possums ruining the bush. Also in the country there are human forms of possums destroying people. They are lack of opportunity, lack of ambition and lack of support," he said.

"I am proud to be part of a Government that found $3 billion dollars to inject into areas like Kawerau, Ōpōtiki and the rest of the Eastern Bay."

Kawerau Mayor Malcolm Campbell said it was fantastic to see so many people in Kawerau that were "here for the youth".

"They are our future, they are the reason we get up in the morning," Campbell said.