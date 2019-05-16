A loud rumble has shocked and confused Dunedin residents this evening, sending social media into meltdown.

Hundreds of Facebook users have taken to the Dunedin News Facebook page in an effort to figure out the source of the mysterious sound.

The original post has been edited three times, with suggestions it could have been thunder or even a meteorite.

A Dunedin resident told the Herald it sounded like a cannon firing on Anzac Day and also thought it was an earthquake but there was no shake.

Advertisement

"Was up the main street of Mosgiel when I heard it," one woman wrote.

"Thought it was just a plane taking off and with the direction of the wind sounded louder than normal!"

"I thought that noise was the drunk guy upstairs falling over again," another said.

"Yeah we get it everyone heard it, nobody has any idea what it was tho by the looks," one added.

"I must be the only one who didn't hear it. I've not even got anything loud going on. Weird," another said.

The was reportedly heard near the Dunedin Airport in Outram, towards Middlemarch and as far away as Queenstown and Palmerston too.

Metservice reports the weather for Dunedin is cloudy with light showers and with southwesterly winds, strong about the coast but without mention of thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, no earthquakes have been registered on Geonet for the Dunedin region.