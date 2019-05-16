

Police are investigating a serious assault outside Sideline Bar on Taradale Rd, Napier last month.

The incident took place after closing time about 12.50am on Friday, April 19.

Two males were observed on CCTV standing around a dark-coloured vehicle near the entrance to the bar, police said.

Police believe patrons leaving the bar at closing would have seen these two men and may know their identities.

Sideline Bar declined to comment when contacted by Hawke's Bay Today.

People with information are advised to contact Napier police on 06 8730500, quoting file number #190425/1028. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.