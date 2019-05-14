Police are investigating after a man was admitted to Middlemore Hospital yesterday with a gunshot wound.

Counties Manukau Police Senior Sergeant Graeme Fleming said the man presented at the South Auckland hospital yesterday afternoon, and remains in a serious but stable condition.

"We are carrying out a number of inquiries as we work to piece together the circumstances around what has taken place," he said.

Around 20 minutes before the victim was hospitalised, around 3.40pm, police were notified of an altercation on Grayson Ave, Papatoetoe where a firearm was seen.

Fleming said police are looking at the possibility that these two incidents may be linked.