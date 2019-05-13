A Napier family has been left carless after someone drove down their street, leaving a path of destruction.

The "stolen" car was driven down Carnell St in Napier South in the early hours of Monday morning, smashing into the family's car, along with eight others.

One family member, who did not want be named, said their insurance did not cover criminal damage, so would not pay out.

"This idiot has sort of ping ponged down Carnell St and hit nine cars, he's smashed into ours I think the worst, and then ran off."

"Now we're stuck with no money.

"We're covered under third party file and theft but this is none of that."

He said their only chance at an insurance claim was if the person who crashed into their car filed one.

"They (the insurance company) were like the driver will have to make a claim and he stole the car and crashed it, he's not going to make a claim for me to pay my car!"

"It's just a pretty messed up situation."

Some of the damage done to the family's car, which was parked at the time of the incident. Photo / Supplied

He said they took the car to the wreckers and got $170, when the car cost almost $4000.

As a result the family has been forced to take their oldest child out of kindergarten as they no longer have a way to get him there.

"We don't have a car to take him there."

Saving the kindy fees will also go some way to helping the family buy a new car.

While he rides his bike to work, not having a car will make it harder for his partner to get out and about with the couple's two young children.

"It affects my partner because she is just stuck at home with two kids."

The family has only lived in Napier for six months.

A police spokesperson said police records stated seven cars had been damaged during the rampage.

They did not confirm whether the car had been stolen.

He said inquiries were ongoing.