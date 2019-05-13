Waikato police are on the hunt for two armed men who fled a pub empty-handed after an attempted aggravated robbery.

Police are now on the hunt for the men who were described as being heavily disguised when they entered the Dinsdale Office bar in Hamilton about 9.15pm yesterday.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Mike Henwood said one of the men was armed with a firearm, the other a hammer.

They both entered the pub through a back door before confronting and threatening staff.

Advertisement

"The offenders demanded cash, however left the bar without obtaining any money."

Both were described as wearing black hooded jackets and black pants.

One wore brown sneakers and the other wore black sneakers with white soles.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has any information about the incident, or who saw people wearing the clothing described in the area before or after the robbery.

People are asked to contact Hamilton Police on (07) 858 6200.