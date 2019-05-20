Everyone would love to live in a brand new home. It can now be revealed that 42 new state homes are being built in Rotorua, which are replacing up to 12 existing homes that are deemed past their use by dates. We tell you where specifically these new homes will be and how many bedrooms each one will have. We also have detailed drawings of what they will look like. But who gets to live in these homes? Kelly Makiha talks to Housing New Zealand about the process and what these new homes will do to lift our spirits.

People living in Rotorua state houses are in line to be sleeping in brand new homes with 42 new houses being built in the city between now and the start of next year.

Housing New Zealand has confirmed its Rotorua housing stock is getting a boost with 10 to 12 properties being demolished to make way for 42 new units.

Most of the new homes are going into the Fordlands area of Rotorua.

The move will see more roofs over people's heads on existing land, helping to ease the city's housing crisis.

A Housing New Zealand spokesman said the new homes were an integral part of a

nationwide programme building new homes and renewing existing homes in regional centres, resulting in more fit-for-purpose housing.

New state houses being built in Fordlands.

The priority of who gets to live in the new homes is assessed by the Ministry of Social Development and is done on a "needs" basis, he said.

"From that point, Housing New Zealand will assign the most appropriate housing, taking into account factors such as the need for and proximity of schools, transport services and hospitals, appropriate amenities and matching family size to the number of bedrooms needed," the spokesman said.

In Rotorua there will be 42 units built consisting of one, two, three and six-bedroom houses.

An artist's impression of a four-bedroom home. Graphic / Supplied

They will be built on Amohau St, Aquarius Drive, Bellingham Cres, Waterlow St, Ford Rd, Eruera St, Malfroy Rd, Manuka Cres and Ruth St.

With the exception of Ruth St, due to the topography of the land there, the majority of the units were designed and constructed to Housing New Zealand accessible standards.

"This means elderly or people with mobility issues can more easily access the house as they have features like flat-level entry and wider door frames to help people move around the house."

He said in most cases the existing homes were too old, between 40 and 60 years, damaged or uneconomical to bring up to new building codes and standards required by Housing New Zealand.

An artist's impression of a one-bedroom duplex home. Graphic / Supplied

Thirty of the homes will be ready by the end of this year with the other 12 being finished early in 2020.

"All the new homes have been designed in accordance with Housing New Zealand's latest standards for improved performance in relation to warm, dry and safe homes for New Zealanders. This current build activity is seeing Housing New Zealand deliver the additional state homes many people in Rotorua need and continues the work we did last year in building eight homes in Rotorua."

Housing New Zealand area manager for Rotorua and Tauranga Sharlene Karena-Newman said to have so many residents living in new homes would make a big difference locally.

"It improves their lives first and foremost, their whole health and wellbeing."

She said there would be flow-on effects for those lucky enough to get the new homes, including cheaper heating costs from having warmer and drier homes with double-glazed windows.

An artist's impression of a two-bedroom home. Graphic / Supplied

Housing New Zealand senior tenancy manager Susan Timmins said new homes currently being built on the corner of Ford and Malfroy Rds would be fantastic.

"What a great location and only down the road from the supermarket, over the roads from shops and bus stop and schools."

Fordlands Four Square duty manager, who didn't want his name published, said there was much excitement in the community about the new homes.

"So many people, mainly the elderly, are coming in and asking me who will get the new homes."

Despite all the questions he had to field from customers, he said it was great news to uplift the area.

"I hope it is good people who live in them."

An artist's impression of a one-bedroom home. Graphic / Supplied

Fordlands resident Margaret Te Kani had recently moved back to Fordlands after growing up in the area.

"It's awesome to see Fordlands picking up. People just need to look after their places. Having a nice new home makes you feel so good. The one we have shifted into is renovated and makes us feel so good."

An artist's impression of a three-bedroom home. Graphic / Supplied

Confirmed what's being built and where

Amohau St – two three-bedroom homes

Aquarius Drive – two one-bedroom and two two-bedroom homes

Bellingham Cres and Waterlow St – three one-bedroom and two two-bedroom homes

Ford Rd – four two-bedroom homes

Eruera St – three one-bedroom homes

Malfroy Rd – two two-bedroom and two six-bedroom homes

Manuka Crescent – four new homes

Ruth Street – five two-bedroom and two three-bedroom homes