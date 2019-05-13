Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters is holding the regular weekly post-Cabinet press conference today in the absence of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Peters is expected to be asked about the Government's response to the teachers' 'mega-strike' planned for May 29.

He is also expected to be asked when a discussion document on random-roadside drug testing might be released for public consultation.

The families of people killed by drugged drivers today met Opposition leader Simon bridges and Nelson MP Nick Smith at Parliament today following a petition calling for the urgent introduction of roadside drug-testing for drivers.

Ardern will arrive in Paris late tonight for the Christchurch Call summit with other world leaders and tech companies to discuss ways to prevent terrorist content or violent extremism being hosted on social media platforms.