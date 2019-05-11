A body has been found at the back of the council buildings in Te Puke.

A reporter at the scene said there was a police presence at the scene.

A police spokesperson said the service lane behind the Te Puke War Memorial Hall building had been cordoned off at both ends this morning as police conducted an investigation.

Police are still at the scene after a person was found dead behind Memorial Hall yesterday.

The body was found at about 4pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

Police are treating the death as unexplained at this stage.

Police are investigating at Te Puke after a body was found yesterday behind the service lane at Memorial Hall. Photo / George Novak

Head of Tauranga CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner said the body of a man in his 50s was found in the grass reserve area behind the Te Puke Memorial Hall by a member of the public who called police about 4pm on Saturday.

Te Puke War Memorial Hall. Photo / George Novak

The deceased was yet to be formally identified and at this stage police do not know who the man is, he said.

Inquiries are ongoing.