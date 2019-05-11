Former Shortland Street star Pua Magasiva has been found dead.

The Herald understands the body of the 38-year-old was found in Wellington this morning.

His brother Robbie, also an actor, has flown to Wellington to be with other family members and Magasiva's widow Lizz Sadler.

A South Pacific Pictures spokeswoman confirmed Magasiva's death and said she could not make any further comment.

Police confirmed they were called to a sudden death at an address in the Wellington central business district in the early hours of this morning.

Magasiva, who has a young daughter from his first marriage, married Sadler in April last year, 18 months after meeting on Instagram. Sadler also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Magasiva and Sadler travelled to Bali last month to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Lizz Sadler and Pua Magasiva at The New Zealand Television Awards at SkyCity in late 2017. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

The actor rose to fame on Shortland Street where he played nurse Vinnie Kruse-Miller from 1994 to last year.

He also had roles in the Power Rangers television series, Sione's Wedding and Outrageous Fortune.

Pua Magasiva starred as Vinnie Kruse in Shortland Street. Photo / Supplied

Pua Magasiva co-hosted the breakfast show on Flava, a radio station owned by NZME.

He was convicted of drink driving on a number of occasions.

In 2015, he split up with his previous wife, Kourtney, whom he had married in 2012.

Tributes are already flowing on social media for Magasiva.

Workers from Flava, the radio station Magasiva worked at until last year, wrote on Facebook: "RIP to our brother. Our Thoughts and prayers are with his whānau and friends".

Olympian Dame Valerie Adams tweeted: "Rest In Peace Pua Magasiva. Thoughts and prayers to the family".

Rest In Peace Pua Magasiva. Thoughts and prayers to the family. ❤️ https://t.co/cGPJFwwTie — Dame Valerie Adams (@ValerieAdams84) May 11, 2019

On Twitter Scotty Williams wrote: "Absolutely shocked by the news to hear of your passing brother. May your family find comfort at this time. Ia Manuia Lau Malaga... #RIP."

Brittany Raleigh said: "When I was in first year uni I got way too drunk at Margies [as we all did] and Pua Magasiva came across us and helped my mate carry me back to the halls of residence and made sure we were okay. RIP to a genuinely good guy."

Cassie Roma said: "My friend is gone. My heart is so, so sore. Please, if you need help, reach out. I know it's hard. We can all do hard things. Go well, Pua. Go well."

The death of Pua Magasiva is a gut punch, the way that only these types of deaths can be. The social media tributes read similarly to Greg Boyed... smart, kind, funny, talented, thoughtful... and troubled. A tragedy in every sense. Be kind to each other. — Hilary Pearson (@Arohanui_hils) May 11, 2019

Mary Haddock-Staniland wrote: "RIP Pua, I'm speechless. You were such a delightful, caring, kind and beautiful character. Always had a spring in your step. Much love."

RIP Pua, I’m speechless. You were such a delightful, caring, kind and beautiful character. Always had a spring in your step. Much love @PuaMagasiva ❤️ — Mary Haddock-Staniland (@MaryHadStan) May 11, 2019

A police spokeswoman said there were no suspicious circumstances and the death would be referred to the Coroner.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.