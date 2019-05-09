An Auckland mother has concerns for her son after he walked out of his school yesterday morning and hasn't been seen since.

Kylie Dellow says it's highly out of character for her son, Kaleb, to not keep in touch let alone walk out of his class at Massey High School.

"He's never ever gone MIA where I haven't been able to find him, contact him or he hasn't contacted me in this sort of time period and not said where he is ever, which is concerning."



Dellow told the Herald she was told her son, 15, walked out of school with another student, a female, about 11am.

Twenty-four hours on, she still hasn't heard from him.

"He could be with anyone now. "

She had a message for her son if he happened to read this story.

"We're worried sick, we love you son, and I don't want to spend my Mother's Day wondering where you are. I just want to make sure that you're okay and make sure that you're somewhere safe.

"Just get in touch, with anyone."

Kaleb was also asthmatic which was playing up the night before he want awol.

"That also concerns me because it's cold and wet and rainy outside."

She hasn't had any reported sightings or feedback from his school or friends that she had reached out to since his disappearance.

"All the kids that I've reached to say they haven't seen him or don't know anything. I've asked the school to circulate something to see if any friends would come forward.

"He doesn't have to come home right now, but I just want to know that he's safe and being looked after and has food and clothes. It's any mother's biggest fear, you know."

She described Kaleb as being of skinny build, 1.7m tall, with short brown hair and green/brown eyes.

"He was wearing a black Kathmandu dress-jacket and his school uniform with Nike shoes when he left yesterday, and wearing a Puma school bag."

The boys Massey School uniform is a white shirt with grey pants.

Although her son didn't have a phone most other kids did and she said it was relatively easy to get in touch with people, especially through social media.

Anyone with information on Kaleb's whereabouts is asked to contact police, Dellow or any another family through Facebook.