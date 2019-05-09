A New Zealand man could face extradition to Chile to face animal-abuse charges for allegedly killing 1500 calves while working there.

In 2014 video emerged of the man allegedly clubbing bobby calves to death after injecting them with air while working for New Zealand-owned dairy company Manuka in Chile.

He is believed to have left Chile in January 2014, soon after the video was released, Chilean media reported.

The prosecutor bringing the case has indicated he would ask New Zealand to detain the farmer so he could not leave the country and would request his extradition to Chile to face the charges.

Last November a worker at Manuka, Gonzalo Garcia, who took part in killing the calves was acquitted of the same charges, Chilean media reported.

During that hearing, a former employee of the company, Francisco Ehrenfeld, told the court the New Zealand man ordered the killing of the male calves because, in his opinion, they "hindered" him.

In 2014, TVNZ aired footage of the video which allegedly showed the Kiwi farmer clubbing the calves.

Manuka could not be reached for comment.

At the time, Green MP Mojo Mathers said the company owners should act quickly and strongly to ensure the animals were looked after to a decent standard. She said New Zealand companies should ensure they met New Zealand's animal welfare standards even when operating overseas.

Both New Zealand Police and the Ministry of Justice said they could not comment on any extradition proceedings.