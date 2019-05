Motorists are being warned to be cautious after a car fire in Auckland's Victoria Park Tunnel this morning.

A car was reported to be smoking in the central Auckland tunnel just after 6am.

Emergency services are in attendance, and the car was blocking the left lane northbound.

UPDATE 6:15AM

This issue has been quickly cleared & all lanes through the Vic Park Tunnel are available again. #AklTraffic is moving normally in the area. ^TPhttps://t.co/iMj6cNU3MK — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 8, 2019

NZ Transport Agency said to pass with care. There are no known delays or detours.

