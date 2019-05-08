A survivor of the Al Noor Mosque terror attack is fasting in his own time this Ramadan, limited by the medication he's on after being shot nine times.

Temel Atacocugu was shot in the face, five times in the legs, and in the left arm three times during the March 15 slaughter.

He hid underneath a body and managed to survive while 43 other fellow Muslim worshippers were murdered.

As Ramadan begins this week, the former Turkish solder and kebab shop owner is still recovering from his injuries.

The start of Ramadan will bring armed police back outside mosques and other places of worship.

And Atacocugu doesn't feel up to making evening meal and iftar – the evening meal when Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset – at Al Noor. The medication is still making him sleepy and dizzy. Lately he's felt stressed but he's glad to be taking part in the annual 30-day Islamic ritual.

"I'm not fasting as normal brothers and sisters … because I'm not healthy and fit to be fasting," he says.

Instead, he's fasting in his own way. Atacocugu is showing respect by not eating or drinking in front of fellow Muslims and praying at home.

"If you can't fast, you try different ways in Ramadan. I feel happy because I can do different ways in Ramadan," he says.

An Islamic moon-sighting or Hilal committee convened on Monday night to declare the start of Ramadan upon spotting the thin crescent of the new moon.

Ramadan, during which fasting is the central feature, will run until June 4, and a higher than normal participation of its rituals at mosques are expected from non-Muslims this year following the events of Christchurch.

Armed police were seen standing guard outside Al Noor Masjid today.

A police spokeswoman said it did not have information to suggest any specific risk to public safety.

"Our advice to the public continues to be that they should remain vigilant and to report any suspicious or concerning behaviour to police," she said.

"We continue to have staff at potential risk sites where appropriate, carrying out a range of security and visibility measures."

According to the Religious Diversity Centre, the definition of fasting included the abstinence from eating, drinking and sexual activity from dawn until sunset.

Observing Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam that is obligatory for every Muslim.

"In NZ this year is about 12 hours from about 5.30am to 5.30pm, with days to shorten [with the winter hours]," the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) said.

In the evenings, many worshippers head to mosques for evening prayers and gather for a communal breaking of fast.

Atacocugu says Ramadan carries a message of peace, and he was adamant about speaking out against all forms of terrorism.

He reached out to the victims of the recent Sri Lanka terror attacks, saying that he felt their pain.

"Enough is enough. We don't want anyone else hurt," he said.

"I hope peace comes again all around the world one day and I hope it's soon. That's what Ramadan is. It's about training your feelings and your body, and it means peace. It means peace for everyone around the world."

Ramadan 2019

• What is it?

For Muslims, it is considered their holiest month. For 30 days, they fast from dawn to dusk and gather for nightly prayers to break the fast.

• When is Ramadan?

It officially begins after the crescent moon is visible to the naked eye on the 9th month of the lunar Islamic calendar.

• Who needs to fast?

All Muslims except for children under 13 who haven't reached puberty, and the sick and elderly.

• How do Muslims break fast?

Typically, they sip water and eat dates and nuts before performing evening prayers. An iftar meal is then shared. Mosques often host communal iftar meals for the public.

• Do you say "Happy Ramadan"?

Muslims don't usually wish each other, but non-Muslims may wish someone "Happy Ramadan" by saying "Ramadan Mubarak", "Ramadan Kareem" or simply "Have a blessed Ramadan". For Malaysian and Indonesian Muslims, an appropriate greeting would be "Selamat berpuasa".

• What happens at the end of Ramadan?

A three-day celebration of Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan. Feasts are shared and gifts are exchanged.