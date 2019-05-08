The removal of around 50 elms on Mt Victoria, in Devonport, has begun after they were found to be infected with Dutch elm disease.

Arborists began the removal of the trees yesterday, using a helicopter, in order to prevent the disease from spreading further.

The trees are being removed from the northern boundary, and will be lifted to the summit for ease of processing. For safety reasons Mt Victoria is closed to the public during the removal.

Auckland Council senior arboriculture specialist Simon Cook said removal was the only option.

"There is no way to effectively treat Dutch elm disease or to cure an infected tree. The disease can spread quickly and it is nearly always fatal.

"In this instance, the 50 or so elm trees of varying size and age are all connected through an interlinked root system through which the disease will easily spread, so all of them must be removed to ensure the disease is eradicated from this site."

Dutch elm disease is an extremely virulent fungus that lives in the bark of an infected elm and causes it to wilt and die.

It is transferred from tree to tree through root grafting or via the elm bark beetle. The fungus only affects elms and an infected tree cannot be cured.

In New Zealand, Dutch elm disease is contained to Auckland, so every precaution is taken to ensure it does not spread further afield.

Cook said that the felled trees would be immediately mulched on-site, which destroys the fungus and any elm bark beetles that may be present, allowing material to be safely transported without the risk of further spread.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority will rehabilitate the site of the removed trees with grass cover and in time will replant appropriate native trees.

In March 2018 the authority also received a similar notice to remove diseased elms from Mt Hobson.

This latest discovery is a timely reminder for all Aucklanders to check elms on their properties for signs of the disease.

Elms are deciduous trees distinguished by their large leaves, which feature serrated edges, symmetrical veins, and an asymmetrical base.

Signs of Dutch elm disease include wilting, curling or yellowing of leaves or dying or dead branches on elm trees.

Cook said people should not attempt to remove diseased trees themselves as incorrect processing of trees could spread the disease. People should instead call Auckland Council on 09 301 0101.

"Do not be tempted to use the timber for firewood. Diseased wood must not be stored, and it is illegal to move diseased wood within or out of the Auckland region."