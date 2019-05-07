A Ruatoki grandmother has been jailed for her part in the death of a baby left in a hot car while she and her daughter smoked synthetic cannabis.

Donna Parangi, 54, was today jailed for 2 years and 6 months by Justice Sally Fitzgerald in the High Court at Hamilton for the manslaughter of 8-month-old Isaiah Neil on November 2, 2015, in Ruatoki.

Parangi's lawyer Susan Gray pushed for a home detention sentence but that would not have been justified, the judge ruled, given her level of culpability.

Justice Fitzgerald found Parangi's culpability was higher than that of Shane Neil, the boy's father, and slightly less than that of Lacey Te Whetu.

However, the judge accepted that despite defending the charge twice - her first conviction was quashed on appeal - she was genuinely remorseful for his death.

Gray told the court Isaiah's death had ruined her clients life and she had not touched the drug since the incident.

"This case is very sad. Sad because Isaiah lost his life and sad because he was much loved and cherished and nobody intended for this to happen," Gray said.

While Gray urged the judge consider a total of discounts worth 50 per cent, the judge said the need to denounce this sort of offending and the fact Parangi knew she was taking on a parenting role that afternoon meant just over 30 per cent worth of discounts were warranted.

They were made up of 15 per cent for good character, 10 per cent for the hardship a prison term would inflict on her and her mental health and the remaining for compassionate grounds.

The judge said while her mental health had been impacted, that was due to her offending and were not a factor prior to Isaiah's death.

Parangi still lacked insight into her offending and felt those at fault had already been dealt with, a reason for why the judge declined to issue any discount for remorse.

However, she praised her for otherwise leading a "blameless life" and stepping in to help her daughter who was "hopelessly" addicted to synthetic cannabis.

"You are not a bad person, you are a good person who has made some very bad choices."