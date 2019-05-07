Rashmi Pokharel Dahal will always spare a thought for the newest royal every time they celebrate her son's birthday.

The Morrinsville mum's second child Rivaan Jay Dahal was born at Waikato Hospital on May 6 weighing 6.8lbs - sharing his birthday with the seventh in line to the throne.

With a striking black mop of hair, rosy face, and an impressive cry - Dahal has already fallen in love with her own little prince.

Rivaan was born via caesarean section at Waikato Hospital at 11.37am, only a few hours before Meghan gave birth to baby Sussex at 4.26pm New Zealand time.

Dahal first learnt that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their baby last night when a family member visited, and said it added to their joy.

"Yesterday his uncle came in and told me he shared the same birthday with the prince, and he was so excited.

"We felt it was so special actually that he shared the same birthday as the prince."

Dahal said the thought has crossed her mind that the two babies could be born on the same day when she was flicking through the news on Sunday.

She loved following the royal family, especially Prince Harry and Meghan, and had watched their wedding last year while working as a community support worker.

"We just love them."

Dahal moved from Nepal to New Zealand six years ago to be closer to her aunty and said their country was especially fond of Prince Harry due to the work he did helping rebuild it after the 2015 earthquakes that killed almost 9000 people and destroying almost a million houses and buildings.

While their aren't many similarities between Rivaan and his birthday buddy, their mum's are both in their late 30s and, as Prince Harry and Meghan are tipped to do, chose a family name for his middle name.

Instead of choosing a different name typical in Nepal culture, they gave him the middle name Jay after his great grandfather.

And like Prince Harry and Meghan, Rivaan's parents are also over the moon.

But when asked if they had considered giving Rivaan a royal name, Dahal admitted it hadn't crossed her mind.

In fact, it was a well-known face closer to home that made her think that at 36 years old she wasn't too old to have another child.

"It was Jacinda (Ardern) actually. She gave birth at 37 so why can't I."