The four people accused of kidnapping a woman in central Wellington have been given interim name suppression.

Police carried out two search warrants today after investigating the case for two months.

One was in central Wellington and the other in the eastern suburbs.

Four people were arrested and several vehicles were seized.

The incident occurred in the Wellington CBD in the early hours of March 13.

Two men, aged 27 and 30, have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and kidnapping.

Two women, aged 26 and 35, have been charged with kidnapping.

They appeared in Wellington District Court this afternoon and were all granted interim name suppression.

No pleas were entered.

The two women were granted bail and the two men were remanded in custody.

All but one stood quietly in the dock with one of the men interrupting proceedings exclaiming "I'm not guilty, I don't even know why I'm here".

Police were yet to finalise a summary of facts for the court.

Detective Senior Sergeant McKee said police were committed to ensuring everyone in the community is and feels safe.

"That's why we're still talking to a number of witnesses and we expect to make further arrests in the coming days."