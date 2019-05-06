An Auckland school teacher accused of committing an indecent act on seven boys has taken the stand to protest his innocence.

Benjamin Swann did not have to give evidence but rather he wanted to, his defence lawyer Sam Wimsett told the High Court at Auckland.

Swann is on trial before a jury, accused of 10 charges of doing an indecent act.

He denies the claims.

Did you touch the boys' genitals, Wimsett asked.

"No, absolutely not," Swann said.

The court heard that Swann claimed he was being sabotaged by one of the complainants, who he alleges was stalking him.

The police investigation into the alleged offending began after one of the boys and his mother complained.

It led to six more boys coming forward accusing Swann of indecently touching them, the court has heard.

His trial started on April 29 before Justice Duffy and a jury.

Last year, the 55-year-old's name suppression was lifted by Justice Patricia Courtney after the Herald, Radio NZ and Stuff journalists opposed suppression applications.

Swann has voluntarily agreed to stop teaching.

Further details about his teaching career remain suppressed.