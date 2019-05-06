The public is being asked to help find two missing Napier school children.

Kingston and Daytona Kerehoma, from the Maraenui area, were last seen yesterday afternoon near Richmond School.

Kingston, 11, is around 100cm tall and of a slim build.

Daytona Kerehoma. Photo / Supplied

He has short black hair and was last seen wearing his Richmond School uniform – a dark T-shirt and shorts.

Advertisement

Daytona is 8, around 100cm tall and of a slim build.

She has dark, shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing her Richmond School uniform with a black Warriors jacket and a red beanie.

Both children were last seen carrying their school backpacks.

Police urge anyone who has seen the pair or has information to call 111.