Victoria University has decided it won't legally challenge the Education Minister's decision to reject its name change proposal, but it will be adopting a new branding strategy.

The branding refresh will see the university emphasise the word 'Wellington' in its name.

It's hoped that will firmly link the university's identity to its location in the Wellington region.

The university's council has unanimously agreed on the move.

The cost of the rebrand will be several hundred thousands of dollars, Vice-Chancellor professor Grant Guilford.

The move to be called the University of Wellington sparked an outcry from Wellingtonians and former students who have signed a 13,000-strong petition against it.

It's remained unclear whether the university would continue its name change fight after Chris Hipkins declined the proposal in December last year.

But the university has previously confirmed it received legal advice on the decision prompting it to consider there was a very high likelihood the minister's decision was unlawfully made.

When Hipkins announced his decision to decline the proposal he said that while the university had significant autonomy in making academic, operational and management decisions, it was accountable to its community and the groups which made up the university.

"I am not convinced that the university engaged sufficiently with the views of those stakeholders who should have their views considered.

"Given the level of opposition to the university's recommendation, including by its own staff, students and alumni, I am not persuaded that the recommendation is consistent with the demands of accountability and the national interest."