The time for Outlaws Motorcycle Club house in Napier has finally come to an end. The building was demolished over the weekend.

The Ahuriri house, which belonged to one of the oldest motorcycle gangs in the world, was originally going to be used in a Fire and Emergency training exercise but the plans fell through.

Demolition crews at work on the roof of the house. Photo / Supplied

The planned exercise on Battery Rd was going to involve more than 30 Hawke's Bay volunteer firefighters, with the house being burned down over the course of a day.

The roof of the house is stripped off. Photo / Supplied

The house had been gutted of harmful material such as asbestos, so it would not pose any health risk to members of the public.

It's understood the house was owned by Vision Homes and the company is planning to develop the now-vacant land next year.

All that remains now is rubble. Photo / Warren Buckland

"We are still in the early stages of design for two-storeyed town houses," said Vision Homes spokesman Alan Dick.