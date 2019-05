A crash involving multiple vehicles is causing heavy congestion for commuters using the Northwestern Motorway.

The 7.10am crash blocked the right citybound lane just prior to the Lincoln Rd off-ramp on State Highway 16.

The crash vehicles were moved clear of lanes by 7.50am but NZTA says "heavy congestion" continues for citybound traffic through the Westgate area.

UPDATE 7:50AM

This crash scene has now been moved clear of lanes but has left heavy congestion citybound through the Westgate area on #SH16. Allow extra time. ^TPhttps://t.co/iLNXr2aTp1 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 5, 2019

The organisation is urging care as motorists pass the vehicles involved in the crash.

Advertisement