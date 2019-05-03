Police have found that a woman who collided with a semi-trailer in Dunedin while riding an e-scooter was at fault in the incident.

Renee Whitehouse was hit by a truck while riding a Lime scooter home from work at a Dunedin bar at 1.45am on January 18.

The University of Otago student sustained serious head injuries, reports Otago Daily Times.

Police said yesterday the investigation into the incident had been completed.

It had determined the 26-year-old failed to stop at a red traffic signal at the intersection of Dundas and Cumberland Sts, and collided with the southbound Freightliner.

The driver of the Freightliner was not at fault, and made every effort to avoid the collision.

Ms Whitehouse was making steady progress in her rehabilitation.

Police urged Lime scooter users to familiarise themselves with the vehicle prior to any trip.

All users of vehicles had a responsibility to follow rules and regulations set down in the Land Transport (Road User) Rule 2004.

Ms Whitehouse, from California, had been in New Zealand for a year, studying for a master's degree in marine archaeology, when the crash occurred.

Her family urged Lime to provide helmets with its e-scooters after the incident.